|
|
Robert R. Cleary, 92
Boynton Beach, FL/Cherry Valley, MA - Robert (Bob) R. Cleary, 92, of Boynton Beach, FL and former longtime resident of Cherry Valley, MA, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 after a brief illness.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Stephen H. Cleary and his wife Elizabeth of Myrtle Beach, SC, Robert F. Cleary and his wife Nancy of Spencer, MA; 5 grandchildren, Lisa Cleary-Albro and her husband Gregg Albro of Cherry Valley, Jessica Cleary and her husband Derek Buzzotta of Uxbridge, Robert F. Cleary, Jr. and his wife Laura of Sturbridge, Melissa Harrell and her husband Jeffrey of Rolesville, NC, Kurt Cleary and his partner Lauren Bizek of Quincy; 6 great-grandchildren, Robert F. III (Trey) and Ryan Cleary, Bryson and Alexis Harrell, Jack Albro, Lillian Cleary; several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Marguerite (Brehio) Cleary; their son, Michael; two brothers, Harold and Bernard Cleary, two sisters, Irene Vancelette, and JoAnn Pratt; and great-grandson, Stephen Albro.
Born in Holden, MA, Bob was the son of John and Anna (Tobin) Cleary and lived most of his life in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester. He resided briefly in Spencer until retiring full-time to FL in 2010.
Bob graduated from Leicester High School and proudly served as a Seabee in the US Navy stationed in Okinawa during WWII. He was Chief Accountant for 26 years with the Massachusetts Department of Education, retiring in 1988. He served as Leicester's Elected Town Treasurer from 1973-2002; an elected member of the Worcester Regional Retirement Board from 1982-2007; and was a lifetime member of the Cherry Valley American Legion Post 443, serving as Post Treasurer for many years.
Bob excelled at golf and enjoyed playing with his family and friends in the Leicester and Boynton Beach areas for many years. He considered himself to be a very lucky man to have enjoyed so many happy and healthy years with a family he loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:30-4:00 P.M., on Saturday, September 28, 2019, Hillcrest Country Club, 323 Pleasant St, Leicester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27, 2019