Robert F. Clemence, 72
Sterling - Robert Fred Clemence, 72, was stricken ill and died Monday, April 15, 2019 at home.
He was born in Boston, son of the late Robert W. and Evelyn G. (Cobb) Clemence. He grew up on a family farm in Sterling, and lived more than 40 years on Cape Cod.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Robert worked many years as a surgical operating room technician at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. He was a member of the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
He leaves a niece, Laura Clemence-Shea, her husband Kevin Shea, and their sons Kyle Clemence Shea and Keegan Clemence Shea, all of Worcester; and many cousins, in-laws and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Richard E. Clemence and Richard's wife Doris Clemence.
Robert was pleased to have reconnected last summer with cousins that he had spent many summer days with in the village of Manomet in Plymouth.
Robert was always a welcoming host to all family and friends wherever he lived. He enjoyed countless days socializing with family and friends at the beach.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends at the home of his niece Laura.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019