|
|
Robert J. (Bob) Colon, PhD, 75
HOLDEN/INDIANA - Robert J. (Bob) Colon, PhD, 75, beloved husband of Bonnie (Amundson) Colon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Tatnuck Park in Worcester. Born in Cedar Rapids and raised in Mt. Vernon, IA, he was a son of John and Helen (Emerson) Colon. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1962. He married Paula Thomson in Mt. Vernon in 1966 and they had one daughter, Cara.
Robert received his bachelor's degree, and went on to pursue his master's and doctorate all at the University of Iowa. He married Bonnie in 1989 in Fargo, ND, and in 1990 they moved to Indiana where Professor Colon began his tenure at Purdue University where he was a dedicated educator from 1990 to 2015 and served as Head of the Department of Graduate Studies in Education for 10 years.
In 2018 Robert and Bonnie relocated to Holden to be near their family and became members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. While teaching was always his true passion, in his spare time he was an avid reader. He also enjoyed music, loved singing Barbershop and was a member of his church choir. For years to come his family and friends will be reminded of him when they hear the whistle of a happy tune.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 30 years, Bonnie; his three daughters, Cara Colon and her fiancé, Troy Stille of Woodward, IA, Lisa Lance and her husband, Brandon Arvesen, of Baltimore, MD and Katie Stukowski and her husband, Mark of Holden; a brother, Douglas Colon and his wife, Nancy Ryan of Melbourne, Australia; and three grandchildren, Adam, Jonathan and Jaime Stukowski.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date in Iowa when it is safe to gather. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Road, Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020