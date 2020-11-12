Robert F. Conn, 87Douglas - Robert F. Conn, 87, of Douglas MA, passed away at Milford Regional Hospital, on November 8, 2020 after a short illness. He had been a patient at Lydia Taft House since January.Bob was born in Southbridge MA, the son of John Conn and Irene (Meyer) Conn Sadowski, and he lived in Douglas most of his life. He is survived by his brother Richard Sadowski and his wife Kim of Jacksonville, FL, his nephew Andre Auger and his wife Elizabeth of Douglas, MA, many nieces and nephews, his church family, and his friend Herb Tebo. He was predeceased by his brothers Paul Conn and John Conn and his sisters Dorothy Gaudere and Elizabeth Auger.Bob was a man of great faith and could often be seen reading his bible. He was a member of Charlton Baptist Church. He was an Air Force veteran during the Korean War.Bob was a man of few words but the words he spoke left a lasting impression on his family. He was a big sports fan, especially the New England Patriots & Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed reading, listening to the radio, quoting the Bible, and relating family stories.The family would like to thank Lydia Taft House for their great care in taking care of Bob.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Corbin Cemetery in Dudley. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the graveside service.