Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Overlook Section of Hillside Cemetery
65 Central St.
Auburn, MA
1948 - 2019
Robert Conroy Obituary
Robert T. Conroy, 71

AUBURN - Robert T. Conroy, 71, formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday December 7, 2019 at Western Mass Hospital. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday February 22, 2020 in the Overlook Section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St., Auburn, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Auburn Lodge of Elks, 754 Southbridge St., Auburn. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
