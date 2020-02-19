|
Robert T. Conroy, 71
AUBURN - Robert T. Conroy, 71, formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday December 7, 2019 at Western Mass Hospital. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday February 22, 2020 in the Overlook Section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St., Auburn, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Auburn Lodge of Elks, 754 Southbridge St., Auburn. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020