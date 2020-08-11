Robert J. Contois, 85
AUBURN - Robert J. "Bob" Contois, 85, lifelong Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home, in the presence of his loving family.
Born in Worcester, raised and educated in Auburn, Bob was one of two sons born to the late Omer and Lucille C. (LaBrie) Contois. He was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1953, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served his country proudly for several years before his honorable discharge, returning home to marry the love of his life, Pauline M. (Daigneault). He then began his career at Thompson Wire and Steel, working as a Wire Drawer for over twenty years. Bob was President of the United Steel Workers Union, and retired in the early 1980's.
He cherished the 62 years of marriage he shared with Pauline and their love was always evident. In 1997, the pair took a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their anniversary.
He loved watching and cheering on the Patriots and the Bruins, enjoyed horse racing at Rockingham Park and Saratoga, but above all, the time he spent with his grandchildren was most important.
In addition to Pauline, Bob is survived by his children, Linda Jubinville Boisvert and her husband John Boisvert, of Holden, and Alan Contois and his wife Patricia, of Stratham, NH; five grandchildren, Andrew Jubinville, of Spencer, Heather Jubinville, of Brooklyn, NY, and Michaela, Brynn, and Hallie Contois, all of Stratham, NH; two great-grandchildren, Amelie and Eloise Jubinville; a sister-in-law, Mary Contois, of CT; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Along with his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard Contois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation, 21301 S Tamiami Trail Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928 (ipffoundation.org/donate/
)
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family between 9:30 and 10:30 AM on Friday August 14, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. Masks will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery, and social distancing measures will be taken.