Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Correa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Correa


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Correa Obituary
Robert D. Correa, Jr.

Leominster - Robert D. "Bob" Correa, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. Born and raised in Clinton, he was a son of the late Robert and Frances (Doyle) Correa.

Bob graduated from Clinton High School in 1981. He began working for the former Morse Manufacturing Company in 1989 and for Altec Northeast in 2010 when it acquired Morse Manufacturing. For the past 30 years he was a dedicated worker and served as the Group Leader of the materials department during that time. He will always be remembered by his coworkers as the hardest working member of the team. In his spare time, Bob was an avid car enthusiast.

He will be missed and remembered by his family including his sisters, Judy Moore and her husband, Steven of Princeton MA, Mary Correa of Jackson ME, Lisa Keith and her husband, Sky of Longmont CO, his brother Edward Correa of Attleboro MA, and his two nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful canine companion, Molly B.

In keeping with Bob's wishes there are no services. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bob's name should donate to a .

To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now