Robert D. Correa, Jr.
Leominster - Robert D. "Bob" Correa, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. Born and raised in Clinton, he was a son of the late Robert and Frances (Doyle) Correa.
Bob graduated from Clinton High School in 1981. He began working for the former Morse Manufacturing Company in 1989 and for Altec Northeast in 2010 when it acquired Morse Manufacturing. For the past 30 years he was a dedicated worker and served as the Group Leader of the materials department during that time. He will always be remembered by his coworkers as the hardest working member of the team. In his spare time, Bob was an avid car enthusiast.
He will be missed and remembered by his family including his sisters, Judy Moore and her husband, Steven of Princeton MA, Mary Correa of Jackson ME, Lisa Keith and her husband, Sky of Longmont CO, his brother Edward Correa of Attleboro MA, and his two nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful canine companion, Molly B.
In keeping with Bob's wishes there are no services. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bob's name should donate to a .
