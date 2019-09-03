Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-0045
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
70 Main St.,
Oxford, MA
View Map
Robert Cozzens Obituary
Robert A. Cozzens, 85

Webster - Robert A. Cozzens, 85, died peacefully at home, able to look out onto the waters of Webster Lake on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Christine A. Cozzens-Costello and her husband James, grandson Jonathan Costello and his wife Caitlyn, sister Jean Healy of the Overlook in Charlton, and Kevin Costello and Isaac Gilliard both whom he considered as his sons. Robert also leaves Barbara Heider, who over the last 8 years, filled his life with love and happiness.

Robert was born in Webster on November 8, 1933, son of the late John A. and Aldea (Jodoin) Cozzens. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Redlitz) Cozzens, his sister Alice, and brothers Richard and John. Mr. Cozzens graduated from Bartlett High School in 1951 and served in the United States Air Force until he received a hardship discharge upon the untimely death of his father in 1956. He began working at the former Anglo Fabrics Co. and later took a position of Supervisor of the Dye House and Greig Room at the former Cranston Print works Co. from which he retired in 1995.

Bob was an active member of the former Emmanuel Lutheran Church and later Zion Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School, served on the church council, and sang in the choir.

Bob loved athletics, played football for Bartlett High, and developed into a gifted basketball player. His famous hook shot kept him scoring throughout high school, as a founding member of 'The Rockets', and later in the Air Force. He loved the Red Sox, the New England Patriots and both playing and watching golf.

Bob grew up in a family who loved to sing and he carried his love of music with him throughout his life as a performer and an appreciative audience member. He loved Frank Sinatra, and many friends and family consider him our very own "Old Blue Eyes". Those who knew him remember Bob as a true Renaissance Man, able to applaud & critique the latest plays called by Bill Belechek, and later rave about the incredible performance of "Bring Him Home" from his favorite Broadway musical, Les Miserables that he found on You Tube.

A Funeral Service for Bob will Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM, at Zion Lutheran Church, 70 Main St., Oxford, with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Webster.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Music Fund at Zion Lutheran Church 70 Main St., Oxford, MA. 01540.

To leave an on-line message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
