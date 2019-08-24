|
Robert P. "Bobby" Daniels III
SPENCER - Robert P. "Bobby" Daniels III, 30, of 41 Borkum Rd., died Thursday, August 22 at UMass Lake Ave. in Worcester after a long-time battle with addiction.
He leaves his parents Robert P. & Leslie J. (Mills) Daniels, Jr., a sister, Marissa H. Daniels of Pawtucket, RI, his paternal grandparents, Robert P. & Alice C. Daniels, Sr. of Spencer, his maternal grandmother, Florence Joan Mills of Spencer, two uncles, Michael Daniels and his wife Carolyn of Charlton, David F. Mills, Jr. of Jefferson, an aunt, Sandra Gonet and her companion Bob Wilbur of Leicester, several cousins and many friends including longtime friend and partner, Jenna Kasputis of Worcester.
He was predeceased by an aunt, Pamela Wood.
Bobby was born in Worcester and graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer.
He was a field operator for All County Paving in Del Ray Beach, FL. Bobby enjoyed fishing and loved watching and supporting our New England sports teams.
Bobby struggled for the last 10 years of his life with addiction and served as a power of example to others during his recovery. He fought it to the end and in doing so he met many people during recovery who continued to support him in his life throughout Massachusetts and Florida.
The Funeral will be held Tuesday, August 27 from the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, with a Mass at 11 A.M. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA, 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019