|
|
Robert W. Dolan
Honolulu - Robert W. Dolan, 63, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on August 8, 2019. He passed away in his adopted city of Honolulu. Robert was the son of John and Elizabeth (McGuinness) Dolan, both late of Worcester, MA. Robert, also known as Bob and "Bernie," was a 1973 graduate of Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester. He went on to receive a degree from Quinsigamond Community College and to study criminal justice and business administration at Northeastern University.
Bob worked for many years with the U.S. Postal Service and Home Federal Savings Bank in Worcester. His affable nature naturally led him to the hospitality industry. He was a long-time employee of the Webster House Restaurant in Worcester and in 2006 traveled to Hawaii to join the Norwegian Cruise Line's ship "Pride of America". When he left the crew, he decided to remain on land amid the beauty of Honolulu and its people. His recent years at the Islands Restaurant at the Ala Moana Center brought him and the guests he served great joy.
Bob felt very fortunate to have had two distinct sets of friends while growing up, those from school in Worcester and those who, like Bob, spent their summers in cottages at Cool Sandy Beach on Turkey Hill Pond in Rutland. There Bob spent many hours waterskiing, boating, and relaxing with friends on "the wall" by the beach. Winters found Bob on the ski slopes instead.
Bob was driven by a sense of adventure. He took to the skies, flying Cessna 152s and 172s. Unlike most sensible people, Bob also enjoyed jumping out of perfectly good airplanes, enjoying the thrill of skydiving.
He is survived by his eldest daughter Erin (Dolan) McClintock and her husband Sean of Rutland; his younger daughter Colleen (Dolan) Santon and her husband Matt of Worcester; 4 grandchildren; as well as a brother John "Jack" Dolan of Falmouth and a sister Nancy (Dolan) Jasgur of Rutland.
Private services will be held.
Bob bids everyone "Aloha. Hang loose!"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019