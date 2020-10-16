Robert Donahue

Robert Patrick Donahue



WORCESTER - Robert Patrick Donahue – "Buckets" Husband and father, passed away on October 14 at the age of 89. Bob lived his entire life in Worcester and was a devoted husband to his wife Mary. Their marriage continued for 65 years until Mary's passing in April of 2019. Bob met Mary, the love of his life at St. Peter's High School, graduating in 1948. Following high school, Bob was drafted in the US Army serving his country from 1952 to 1954. Following his military service, Bob became a civil engineer for the Mass Department of Public Works where he spent his entire career. Bob married Mary in 1953 and raised six children in their cherished home on Hadwen Road.



Bob's life was filled with devotion and love of his close-knit family. He was actively involved in each of his children and grandchildren's lives. His happiest of times were when his family was together; family dinners, birthday parties, athletic events, graduations, and especially vacations at the beach at Cape Cod or Wells, Maine.



Bob was a man of great integrity whose positive outlook on life was one to behold. A person who always saw the upside of life, be it any situation or with anyone he came in contact with.



While working to raise his family, Bob was also a renowned and highly respected basketball official. Bob officiated at the high school and collegiate levels, officiating numerous Clark and District finals as well as State Championship games in the old Boston Garden. Bob is a past president of Worcester IAABO Board 26. During his time on the board, he was involved in creating the Cervini Hardy award given annually to a Central Mass school for exemplary sportsmanship.



As a youth, Bob always spoke of enjoyment and involvement at his "home away from home, the Ionic Ave Boys Club. He often gave credit to what the Boys Club gave and offered to him growing up in his early years. His involvement in athletics began there and extended to his days at St. Peter's High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball.



Another passion of Bob's was the game of golf, the sport he loved to watch and play throughout his life. He participated with great enjoyment up until his passing. A member of Hillcrest CC in Leicester and part of "The Growlers" golf group for many years. Playing with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandchildren brought him great enjoyment.



Following his retirement from the Department of Public Works, Bob served as the starter at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club for 15 years. His infectious, upbeat personality was the perfect greeting for anyone stepping onto the first tee. He quickly became a fixture there and soon enough, many of his grandchildren became part of the staff at Cyprian as well. Whenever he could take care of his family and have them around, it was a win for him.



Bob was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, his parents Richard T. Donahue and Eileen (Callahan) Donahue, his bothers Richie and Jack Donahue, infant son, and infant granddaughter Michaela Matthews.



Bob leaves his six adoring children and their spouses, Mark and wife Judith of Sutton, Virginia Latino and husband James of Worcester, Robert and his wife Melissa of Newport, R.I., Patricia Brosnihan and her husband Paul of Worcester, Mary Angers and her husband Guy of Worcester, and Christine Matthews and her husband Michael of Auburn.



Bob also leaves 19 cherished grandchildren whom he adored, Daniel, Christina, Mary, Jimmy, Matthew, Bridget, Timmery, Ryan, Kara, Conor, Patrick, Caitlin, Michael, Monica, Lauren, Shane, Bobby, Erin, and Luke. He also leaves 13 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Janet Donahue and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are Monday, October 19, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Face coverings are required.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Worcester Boys and Girls Club for a scholarship in Memory of Bob Donahue, attn: Liz Hamilton, 65 Boys and Girls Club Way, Worcester, MA 01610.





