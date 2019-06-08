|
Robert M. Downs, 89
WORCESTER - On June 2nd, Robert M. "Bob" Downs, 89, moved to his new eternal home with Jesus. He took with him many wonderful memories shared with his wife, Ruth E. (Sharp) "Fugere" Downs, his children Mary Downs, Roberta Trei and her husband, Peter, Louis Downs and his wife, Christine, extended family John Fugere and his partner, Joan, Donna Fulginiti and her husband, Bob, Al Fugere, Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Gerry and Scott Fugere and his wife, Tina, 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a devout Christian, who volunteered many years with Kairos Prison Ministry, The Lord's Builders, and his church. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 27th at 6:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 22 Faith Ave. Auburn, MA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA.org. Please visit Bob's tribute page at: www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019