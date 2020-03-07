|
Robert W. "Bob" Durbano, 80
Shrewsbury - Robert W. "Bob" Durbano, 80, of Shrewsbury, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Center, Westborough surrounded by his loving family. Born to Robert and Margaret (Warner) Durbano, Bob was raised in Newton and was a graduate of Newton High School class of 1958. After graduation, he immediately enlisted into the Navy where he served four years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Mannello) Durbano, and his 2 daughters, Marsha Durbano and Julie Tempesta, both of Winchester. In 1961, Bob began employment at New England Electric Company where he worked 37 years. He retired in 1999. He was a proud member of the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Aldelphi Council 4181 and also served as Grand Knight. Bob loved to golf, bowl, play bocci, cribbage and read the daily paper. He was heavily involved in many aspects of the Town of Shrewsbury. Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donation in Bob's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To view Bob's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020