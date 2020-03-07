Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
640 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Durbano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Durbano


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Durbano Obituary
Robert W. "Bob" Durbano, 80

Shrewsbury - Robert W. "Bob" Durbano, 80, of Shrewsbury, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Center, Westborough surrounded by his loving family. Born to Robert and Margaret (Warner) Durbano, Bob was raised in Newton and was a graduate of Newton High School class of 1958. After graduation, he immediately enlisted into the Navy where he served four years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Mannello) Durbano, and his 2 daughters, Marsha Durbano and Julie Tempesta, both of Winchester. In 1961, Bob began employment at New England Electric Company where he worked 37 years. He retired in 1999. He was a proud member of the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Aldelphi Council 4181 and also served as Grand Knight. Bob loved to golf, bowl, play bocce, cribbage and read the daily paper. He was heavily involved in many aspects of the Town of Shrewsbury. Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donation in Bob's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To view Bob's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -