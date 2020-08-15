Robert "Eppy" Epstein
Worcester - Robert "Eppy" S. Epstein, 70, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Bob was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Kesner) Epstein and lived here his entire life.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gertrude "Trudy" F. (Naegeli) Epstein; his son, Matthew Epstein of Worcester; a brother, Mark Epstein of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Diane Epstein of Worcester and Beth Epstein of New York City; and four nieces.
Bob was a graduate of South High School in Worcester and attended school for barbering. He was a self-employed barber for several years located in his father's store, Charlie's Surplus, a landmark on Water Street in Worcester. He later worked for the Worcester County Highway Department before becoming a correctional officer at the Worcester County House of Correction. After retiring in 2007, Bob worked part-time as a security officer at the Worcester Art Museum.
He was a recognizable figure in the Tatnuck area in Worcester where he could be seen daily either jogging or walking 4 to 5 miles. Bob participated every year as a runner in Charlie's Surplus 10 Mile Road Race which was named after his dad. Bob was an avid New England Sports fan and particularly enjoyed following Boston College's football and basketball teams, and was a longtime season ticket holder for the New England Revolution.
First and foremost Bob was a family man. He became very involved in and loved watching his son Matthew play tennis over the years. Bob was selfless by nature and was always willing to help those in need. A friend was recently quoted as saying, "Eppy always gave with his heart without expecting anything in return." He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and friend.
Bob's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at both the Jewish Healthcare Center and St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held privately at 11 am on Monday, August 17, at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton for Bob's family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
). Funeral arrangements are in the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home in Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com