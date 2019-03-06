|
Robert W. Fahlbeck, 71
Grafton - Robert W. Fahlbeck, 71, passed away March 3, 2019 following complications from cancer. He leaves his wife of 40 years, Susan (Willett) Fahlbeck, his daughter Pamela Fahlbeck, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Paul DiPilato and his beloved Springer Spaniels Cassie and Brandy. Bob was born December 12, 1947 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Patricia (Bessette) and William Fahlbeck. His roots were in Grafton where he graduated from high school and lived for most of his life. He worked for many years at UPS, Wyman Gordon and Astra Pharmaceuticals where he built many friendships. Later in life he started his own business, B&F Sealcoating, which he ran for 16 years. Away from work he looked forward to bird hunting trips with his friends and beloved dogs at Rutland State Forest and deer and turkey hunting in Royalston and October Mountain. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends at Salisbury Beach where a cold Bud Light and a campfire with friends made him happiest. Closer to home he could easily be found at the poker table where his friends affectionately called him "Big Gulp", or finding odds and ends at yard sales around town. In lieu of flowers please honor Bob with a memorial donation to at . All are welcome to gather with Bob's family Saturday March 9th from 9-11 am followed by a Remembrance service at 11am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Bob is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019