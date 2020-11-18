Robert H. Fancy



Worcester - Robert H. Fancy, born in Amherst N.H, the elder son of Thelma and William Fancy passed away on November 14th in the comfort of his home after a long-fought battle with cancer. He has donated his body to UMass Memorial Medical School.



He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife, Sandra J Congdon, who cared for him during his final days and by his many friends who enjoyed his wit, wisdom, and compassion. He also leaves his two sons, Mark and his wife, Martha of Park City, Utah and Havelock, South Carolina, Eric Fancy and his wife Mary Ann Bergeron of Anson, Maine, and his grandson Joshua and his wife Siobhan of Saco, Maine. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Brad, and his first wife Marian Nute who he lost in 1997 after 47 years of marriage.



Bob began his education at the University of New Hampshire in 1948 and after college was interrupted by 4 years in the Navy during the Korean conflict, he graduated in 1957 with a degree in Botany. During his time in the Navy he ran the Education Department at the Retraining Command in Portsmouth, NH which sparked his interest in education as a career. He subsequently attended Harvard University where he earned a Master's in Education degree. Bob started his career in education as a 6th grade teacher. He went on to become vice principal and then principal of the Lincoln School in Melrose, MA where he worked for 28 years. During this time, he worked on a statewide team developing new techniques for teaching mathematics and also helped to develop the MCAS testing program for Massachusetts which is still in use today. After retiring from the Lincoln School, he worked at the Massachusetts Department of Education as a math consultant and acted as interim principal at several schools in the area.



Bob was a passionate lover of the outdoors and spent much of his life hiking, running, skiing, and mountain climbing. He climbed all the 4,000 footers in New England and also climbed many 14,000 footers in the West. Several climbs, including the Grand Teton in Wyoming, were technical climbs that required safety lines, crampons, and ice axes. Bob began to ski when he was 7 years old and continued to ski in New England and Europe until 2018 when his illness made it dangerous for him to continue.



Cold River Camp in North Chatham, New Hampshire, an AMC camp, was run by Bob and Marian for 10 summers where they hosted many family campers and supervised a camp crew of young men and women. After leaving this position he spent summers traveling in the American West.



Bob loved to learn until the day he died. He read constantly, attended many classes provided by WISE (Worcester Institute for Senior Education), volunteered for the Worcester Public Library and WARL (Worcester Animal Rescue League), and tutored students in the ESL (English as a Second Language) program. He was also a docent at the Worcester Art Museum where he and his wife taught many Worcester area children and adults, passing on his love of art, learning, laughter, and life.



His accomplishments are all the more impressive when one considers he battled Bi-Polar disorder throughout his life as well as alcoholism which he kept at bay for at least 15 years at the end of his life. His practice of Buddhist meditation and daily exercise were fundamental to the peace he came to know. His strength, humor, love, dedication to lifelong learning, and outdoor knowledge will be sorely missed. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.



"This is what you shall do; Love the earth and sun and the animals, despise riches, give alms to everyone that asks, stand up for the stupid and crazy, devote your income and labor to others, hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people …



read these leaves in the open air every season of every year of your life, re-examine all you have been told at school or church or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul, and your very flesh shall be a great poem and have the richest fluency not only in its words but in the silent lines of its lips and face and between the lashes of your eyes and in every motion and joint of your body."



Walt Whitman





