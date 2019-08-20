|
|
Robert A. Fay, 70
Worcester - Robert A. Fay, 70, passed away on Sunday, August 18th 2019 at his home after being stricken ill. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Sunday, August 25th from 3-5 pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26th at 11am in the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published on Friday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019