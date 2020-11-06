Robert P. Ferrazza, 77Spencer - Robert P. Ferrazza, 77, of Spencer died peacefully, Friday, Nov. 6 at his home, surrounded by his family.He leaves his daughters; Diane M. Gustafson and her husband Robert of Spencer, Susan L. Foster of Shrewsbury and Patricia A. Lowkes and her husband Timothy of No.Brookfield, his significant other Joyce Gagnon, his grandchildren Kelly, Michael & Amanda LeBeau, Derek and Kara Lowkes, his great grandchildren Aubrey, Dillon, Gatlin, Benjamin and Glenn. He is predeceased by his former wife Margaret "Peggy" (Culver) Ferrazza in 2008.Born in Spencer, he was the son of Victor and Dorothy (Felix) Ferrazza and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. Bob was Vice President of Sales for the former Millbrook Distributors in Leicester for many years, and later started his own company, Spencer Food Sales, before his retirement.An avid golfer he was a longtime member of the Massasoit Golf League and a member of the South Spencer Community Club.He enjoyed travelling, gardening and cooking, and was known by his family and friends for his quick wit and humor. He loved his family fully and always enjoyed spending time with them.The family would like to thank Overlook Home Health and Hospice team for their exceptional care during this difficult time.Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer with Covid 19 precautions in place, social distancing and masks. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc..6 Bixby Rd., Spencer, Ma. 01562 or Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA. 01515.