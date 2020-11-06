1/1
Robert Ferrazza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert P. Ferrazza, 77

Spencer - Robert P. Ferrazza, 77, of Spencer died peacefully, Friday, Nov. 6 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He leaves his daughters; Diane M. Gustafson and her husband Robert of Spencer, Susan L. Foster of Shrewsbury and Patricia A. Lowkes and her husband Timothy of No.Brookfield, his significant other Joyce Gagnon, his grandchildren Kelly, Michael & Amanda LeBeau, Derek and Kara Lowkes, his great grandchildren Aubrey, Dillon, Gatlin, Benjamin and Glenn. He is predeceased by his former wife Margaret "Peggy" (Culver) Ferrazza in 2008.

Born in Spencer, he was the son of Victor and Dorothy (Felix) Ferrazza and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. Bob was Vice President of Sales for the former Millbrook Distributors in Leicester for many years, and later started his own company, Spencer Food Sales, before his retirement.

An avid golfer he was a longtime member of the Massasoit Golf League and a member of the South Spencer Community Club.

He enjoyed travelling, gardening and cooking, and was known by his family and friends for his quick wit and humor. He loved his family fully and always enjoyed spending time with them.

The family would like to thank Overlook Home Health and Hospice team for their exceptional care during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer with Covid 19 precautions in place, social distancing and masks. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc..6 Bixby Rd., Spencer, Ma. 01562 or Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA. 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved