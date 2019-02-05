Home
Services
Nickerson Funeral Home
77 Eldredge Park Way
Orleans, MA 02653
(508) 255-0259
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Nickerson Funeral Home
77 Eldredge Park Way
Orleans, MA 02653
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
61 Canal Rd.
Orleans, MA
View Map
Robert Flaherty Obituary
Robert Flaherty 92

Orleans - Robert P. Flaherty, 92, of East Orleans, passed away at home on February 4, 2019 in the loving presence of his four children. He was predeceased by his adored wife of 61 years, Joan Elizabeth (Gallogly) Flaherty. He is survived by his children, Patricia Anderson and her husband Thomas, of

Bedford, NH, Anne R. Barry, of East Orleans, Robert P. Flaherty, Jr., of Quincy, and Mark Flaherty and his wife Heather of Palm Beach, FL; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was the much-loved Uncle

Bob to twenty-eight nieces and nephews. His siblings John A. Flaherty, Peter T. Flaherty, Jr. (World War II Flight Officer USAAF killed in action), Elizabeth D. Kelleher, and David F. Flaherty predeceased him.

Bob was born in Worcester and spent his childhood in Newport, RI where he graduated from De La Salle Academy. He soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served on the USS Maddox (DD-713) in the South

Pacific. He graduated from Providence College in 1951, a grateful beneficiary of the GI Bill. After his marriage, he and Joan moved to Worcester, where they raised their family and where Bob and his brother-in-law, Paul Kelleher, owned and operated Kelleher & Flaherty Transportation, Inc. for many years. His passion was playing golf, but his greatest love was his wife and children, to whom he was constantly devoted.

The family is grateful for the dedicated and loving care provided by his daughter, Anne, and Gwen, Meg, Natalia, Marsha, John, Laura, Sally, and the VNA of Cape Cod Hospice.

The funeral and visiting hours will be 7:30 to 8:30 AM on Saturday, Feb. 9 from Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Pkwy, Orleans, followed by a Mass celebrating Bob's life at 9:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 61 Canal Rd., Orleans. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimers Family Support Center of Cape Cod (payable to AFSC), 2095 Main St., Brewster MA 02631 (or visit www.alzheimerscapecod.org). For directions, guestbook and online condolences please visit

www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
