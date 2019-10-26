Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the funeral home
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
the funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Flynn Obituary
Robert D. "Bob" Flynn, 53

Grafton/Shrewsbury - Robert D. "Bob" Flynn, 53, passed away October 19, 2019 at home after a sudden illness. He is survived by his mother Mary (Mis) Flynn, his siblings Kathleen LaCorte and her husband Michael, Richard D. Flynn, Jr. and his wife Tina, Elizabeth Kessler and her husband Sam and Margaret Whitney and her husband David, his nieces and nephews Jacqueline and Brendan LaCorte, Catherine and Peter Whitney and Samantha and Brian Flynn and of course his beloved cat "Frank". He was predeceased by his father Richard D. Flynn, Sr. Bob was born April 6, 1966 in Worcester but his roots were in Shrewsbury. He spent the majority of his life working as a foreman in the construction industry. If you knew Bob you'll remember a free spirit, his fierce love of the outdoors, his meticulous nature always present at work and at home, but most importantly a man that valued experiences with family and friends above all else. His broad smile, passion for living and the ease he had in letting you know just where you stood with him will be missed. All are welcome to gather with Bob's family Friday November 1st from 5 to 7pm followed by a Remembrance Service in the funeral home at 7pm. Burial will be private. Please honor Bob with a donation to at . A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Bob's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.