|
|
Robert D. "Bob" Flynn, 53
Grafton/Shrewsbury - Robert D. "Bob" Flynn, 53, passed away October 19, 2019 at home after a sudden illness. He is survived by his mother Mary (Mis) Flynn, his siblings Kathleen LaCorte and her husband Michael, Richard D. Flynn, Jr. and his wife Tina, Elizabeth Kessler and her husband Sam and Margaret Whitney and her husband David, his nieces and nephews Jacqueline and Brendan LaCorte, Catherine and Peter Whitney and Samantha and Brian Flynn and of course his beloved cat "Frank". He was predeceased by his father Richard D. Flynn, Sr. Bob was born April 6, 1966 in Worcester but his roots were in Shrewsbury. He spent the majority of his life working as a foreman in the construction industry. If you knew Bob you'll remember a free spirit, his fierce love of the outdoors, his meticulous nature always present at work and at home, but most importantly a man that valued experiences with family and friends above all else. His broad smile, passion for living and the ease he had in letting you know just where you stood with him will be missed. All are welcome to gather with Bob's family Friday November 1st from 5 to 7pm followed by a Remembrance Service in the funeral home at 7pm. Burial will be private. Please honor Bob with a donation to at . A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Bob's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019