Robert E. Gabree
Worcester / Bradenton Fl - Robert E. Gibree, 88, of Bradenton FL and a lifelong resident of Worcester died Friday March 8, 2019 in Florida. Robert leaves his beloved wife of 64 years Frances; two sons, Robert W. and his wife Christine, Rene W. and his wife Lee Ann; four daughters, Lynne F. Curry and her husband Wayne, Anne M. Dwyer and her husband Thomas, Lee C. Gibree and her husband Brian Parker, Laurie R. Lenart and her husband Bruno; a brother W. George William Gibree; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Robert, Thomas, Kaitlyn, Rene "RJ", Lauren, Ryan, Benjamin, Kelsey, Derek, and 8 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester at a time to be announced. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced in Holy Family Parish at Saint Joseph Church 35 Hamilton St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.
