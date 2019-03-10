Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gabree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gabree

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Gabree Obituary
Robert E. Gabree

Worcester / Bradenton Fl - Robert E. Gibree, 88, of Bradenton FL and a lifelong resident of Worcester died Friday March 8, 2019 in Florida. Robert leaves his beloved wife of 64 years Frances; two sons, Robert W. and his wife Christine, Rene W. and his wife Lee Ann; four daughters, Lynne F. Curry and her husband Wayne, Anne M. Dwyer and her husband Thomas, Lee C. Gibree and her husband Brian Parker, Laurie R. Lenart and her husband Bruno; a brother W. George William Gibree; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Robert, Thomas, Kaitlyn, Rene "RJ", Lauren, Ryan, Benjamin, Kelsey, Derek, and 8 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester at a time to be announced. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced in Holy Family Parish at Saint Joseph Church 35 Hamilton St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary and to share with the family a note of condolence.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now