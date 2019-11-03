Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gaumond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gaumond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gaumond Obituary
Robert R. Gaumond, 69

Marlboro - Robert R. Gaumond, 69, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, after a long illness.

He leaves his brother, Richard F. Gaumond of Sturbridge and his sister, Patricia A. Gaumond of Sturbridge. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Francois A. and Rejane G. (LeBoeuf) Gaumond. Bob received his bachelor's degree in 1972 from Assumption College and later received his master's degree in 1980 from Fitchburg State College.

Bob worked at the Dollar Tree in Marlboro before retiring in recent years. He previously worked as a driver for ADESA Boston an auto auctioneer in Framingham. He was a member of the Crossroads Community Church in Framingham. In his youth Bob was an accomplished Boy Scout, achieving Eagle Scout with Gold Palm and also received the Pope Pius XII Award as an Eagle Scout.

His funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602 or to the St. John Paul II Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -