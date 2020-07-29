Robert Gauvin

Robert A. Gauvin, 57
Auburn - Robert A. Gauvin, 57, of Auburn passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, following a long battle with brain cancer. He previously resided and worked in Southbridge, MA for many years.
He leaves his wife and partner of more than 15 years Susan L. Gauvin; his son, Nathan D. Pickett of Auburn; his mother, Jeanne Gauvin of Holland; his two sisters, Janet Jones and her husband Alan of Southbridge and Melinda Balser and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH and many nieces and nephews.
He was born the son of the late Robert J. Gauvin and raised in Holland, MA. He attended Tantasqua Vocational High School, and worked as a precision machinist up until this latest battle with cancer at L&M Machine in Southbridge. Bob enjoyed camping, Nascar and working on projects around the house, what his wife liked to call "Bobinizing". He made friends most everywhere he went, be it folks in the next campsite or visitors that passed through the L&M shop regularly.
Bob's funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 3rd, at 10:00 am in North American Martyrs Church,. 8 Wyoma Dr, Auburn. Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours for Bob will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, from 4:00 to 6:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made American Cancer Society
-Relay For Life
of Southern Worcester-Team SCHOTT for a Cure and mailed to the office at 3 Speen St, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online by https://bit.ly/MemorialGauvin
