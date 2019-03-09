|
Robert J. Geoffrion, 91
SPENCER - Robert J. Geoffrion, 91, formerly of Jolicoeur Ave., died Saturday, March 9th in Shrewsbury Nursing Home.
He leaves his brother Richard G. Geoffrion and his wife Shirley of Shrewsbury, his nieces; Leah Adamuska and her husband Stacey of Dudley and Carolyn Geoffrion and her partner Paul Slabysz of Maynard.
Bob was a machinist for over 20 years at Jamesbury, Inc. in Worcester before retiring in 1990.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Armand and Clarinda (Daoust) Geoffrion, graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School in 1947 and later served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the Cranberry Lake Association and Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish.
Bob's funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019