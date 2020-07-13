Robert George

Robert C. George, 80



WORCESTER - Robert C. George, 80, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth A. (Cronin) George; three sons, Robert C. George Jr. and his wife Kristin of Medfield, Timothy A. George and his wife Christine of Natick, and David C. George and his wife Amy of Marietta, GA; six grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth and Samuel George of Medfield, Sean George of Natick, and Austin and Ian George of Marietta, GA; many Ford family cousins; a brother-in-law Joseph Cronin of Colchester, CT, two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Grady and her husband Michael of Worcester, and Julieanne Cronin of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Timothy Cronin of Worcester and sister-in-law Patricia Cronin of Colchester, CT.



Bob was born in Worcester, son of Robert and Margaret (Ford) George, and lived in Worcester all his life.



He was a 1957 graduate of the former Classical High School and a 1961 cum laude graduate of the College of the Holy Cross. He received a master's degree in International Relations from Clark University in 1962.



After college, Bob was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Searcher.



A teacher in the Worcester Public Schools for more than 34 years, Bob began his career at Providence St. Junior High School. He went on to teach at Doherty, North and South high schools, as well as many courses in the PEAK program.



The Jaycees of Greater Worcester honored him in 1970 as an Outstanding Young Man largely for his role as a co-founder of the Worcester Crisis Center dedicated to supporting adolescents at risk.



Bob was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was a member of the Educational Assn. of Worcester, and the Mass. Teachers and National Education associations.



Bob was an avid Holy Cross football, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. What Bob loved most was time spent with his family on Cape Cod and Marco Island.



There will be a private funeral Mass Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Facial coverings are required. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be sent to Abby's House, 52 High St., Worcester, MA 01609.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





