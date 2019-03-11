|
Robert E. Gibree
Bradenton Fl - Robert E. Gibree (Bob) 88 of Bradenton, FL and a lifelong resident of Worcester died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Florida. Born in Worcester, Bob was the son of the late Frank W. and G. Sylvia (LaForce) Gibree.
Bob's true passion was the love he had for his family and friends. His ability to make everyone in his life feel special and loved was unsurpassed.
Bob has left a place behind that cannot be filled and will be missed by all who have known and loved him. Bob leaves his beloved wife of 64 years Frances M. (Perron), two sons, Robert W. and his wife Christine, Rene W. and his wife Lee Ann, four daughters Lynne F. Curry and her husband Wayne, Anne M. Dwyer and her husband Thomas, Lee C. Gibree and her husband Brian Parker, Laurie R. Lenart and her husband Bruno, a brother George William Gibree, and his wife Jeanette, 10 grandchildren Kristin, Robert, Thomas, Kaitlyn, Rene "RJ", Lauren, Ryan, Benjamin, Kelsey, Derek, 8 great grandchildren, a sister-in- law, Claire Stines, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sisters Pauline Kay, Phyllis Garrepy, Sylvia Gibree, and a daughter in-law Judith A. (Gavin) Gibree.
Bob owned and operated Gibree Oil Co for over 30 years serving his local community. He also worked for Universal Car Loading for 25 years and ended his career as a truck driver for Central New England Warehouse.
Growing up in Worcester Bob was honored as an Ace Paper Carrier for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. He was an avid Baseball fan which brought him to coaching baseball for 25 years. Along the way he won two city championships for Tom Ash Little League.
Bob was proud of his faith and was a longtime faithful member of Saint Joseph Church in Worcester. He was also member of the Greendale Men's Club for many years.
Calling hours will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester on Wednesday March 13 from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in Holy Family Parish at Saint Joseph Church 35 Hamilton St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019