Robert W. Gilson, 76
Lancaster - Robert W. Gilson, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare after battling Alzheimer's Disease and complications from Covid-19. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Polly (Frost) Gilson; their son, Scott L. Gilson of Newport, VT; daughter Heather McClintock & husband Greg of Lancaster; sister Margaret "Sue" Gilson of Clinton; and his adoring grandchildren: Peyton, Taylor & Emerson Gilson, Chase & Kyle McClintock; extended family and many dear friends.
Bob was born in Clinton to the late William & Margaret (MacBrayne) Gilson. Following graduation from the Clinton High School, Class of 1961, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Air Force. He was assigned as an Air Force Policeman and honorably discharged as an Airman First Class following four years of service. Upon his return home, Bob began his life career in law enforcement, serving the Commonwealth as a State Trooper with the Massachusetts State Police until retiring. In addition to his primary career, Bob was a licensed Electrician, and, in later years, served as a Federal Court Security Officer. Bob held membership with the American Legion and Former Massachusetts State Troopers, Inc. An avid sports fan, he continued skiing and playing basketball throughout his adult life and had served his community as a coach for his children's soccer and little league baseball teams. Above all, Bob was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, future service arrangements will be announced at a later date and held at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert W. Gilson to: -309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020