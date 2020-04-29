Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gilson


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gilson Obituary
Robert W. Gilson, 76

Lancaster - Robert W. Gilson, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare after battling Alzheimer's Disease and complications from Covid-19. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Polly (Frost) Gilson; their son, Scott L. Gilson of Newport, VT; daughter Heather McClintock & husband Greg of Lancaster; sister Margaret "Sue" Gilson of Clinton; and his adoring grandchildren: Peyton, Taylor & Emerson Gilson, Chase & Kyle McClintock; extended family and many dear friends.

Bob was born in Clinton to the late William & Margaret (MacBrayne) Gilson. Following graduation from the Clinton High School, Class of 1961, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Air Force. He was assigned as an Air Force Policeman and honorably discharged as an Airman First Class following four years of service. Upon his return home, Bob began his life career in law enforcement, serving the Commonwealth as a State Trooper with the Massachusetts State Police until retiring. In addition to his primary career, Bob was a licensed Electrician, and, in later years, served as a Federal Court Security Officer. Bob held membership with the American Legion and Former Massachusetts State Troopers, Inc. An avid sports fan, he continued skiing and playing basketball throughout his adult life and had served his community as a coach for his children's soccer and little league baseball teams. Above all, Bob was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, future service arrangements will be announced at a later date and held at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert W. Gilson to: -309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -