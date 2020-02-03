|
Robert A. Givner, 69
N. OXFORD/UXBRIDGE - Robert A. Givner, 69, of Pleasant Street in North Oxford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria M. (Jacques) Givner of North Oxford; two sons, Bryan J. Givner Sr. and his wife Eva of Oxford, and David M. Givner and his wife Diane of North Andover; his sister, Janice A. Fallows of Newburyport; and seven grandchildren, Bryan Jr., Lily, Calvin, Rose, Simon, Sadie, and Sawyer. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia A. Kordas who died in 2012. He was born in Boston, son of the late Everett J. and Patricia R. (Showstead) Givner, and lived most of his life in Uxbridge before moving to North Oxford 15 years ago. He graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1969 and received a bachelor's degree from Bentley College in 1973.
Mr. Givner was an accountant for Bernat Yarns in Uxbridge for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge. He was an avid sports fan, loved puzzles, walking, reading, and vacationing in Maine. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
A funeral will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020