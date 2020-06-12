Robert J. Gourdeau, 85
Townsend - Robert J. Gourdeau, 85, of Leominster formerly of Townsend, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, in his home in Leominster.
He was born in Salem, MA on December 5, 1934, a son of the late Wilfred and Veronique (Morin) Gourdeau. He was a 1952 graduate of Holten High School in Danvers, MA and attended Newman Preparatory in Boston and Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, CT
Bob was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1952 to 1955. He also served in the National Guard as a teenager and was very proud to be a veteran.
He was a product marketing manager for the Arrow Electronics Company in Billerica for several years prior to his retirement in 1991. Following his retirement Bob worked as a custodian at the Spaulding Memorial School in Townsend until 2000.
Bob served on the North Middlesex Regional School Committee for many years and was active in the MIAA and the North Middlesex Booster Club. Bob was an avid sports fan and especially loved football. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing their many sports and was always there to cheer them on with a thumbs up.
In 2001 he and his wife moved to Georgia and lived there for 10 years. Robert was a devoted husband to his wife Sondra. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Amy Pratt, Dr. Dennis Tighe and Dr. Nancy Skehan for their care, concern and support of Robert and his family. In honor of Robert's love of this Country, guests are invited to wear red, white and blue or any patriotic symbol.
His wife of 59 years, Sondra (Torrey) Gourdeau, died in 2019. He leaves a son, Robert P. Gourdeau and his wife Susan of Townville, SC; a daughter, Lee Cordaro and her husband John of Worcester; three sisters, Mary Gorman of NH, Theresa Brown of Peabody and Linda Moore of NH; six grandchildren, Paul Gourdeau, Megan Stowe and her husband Justin, Robert Gourdeau, Alyssa Gourdeau; Kyle Cordaro and Matthew Cordaro and his wife Kaitlyn; four great-grandchildren, Hayden Gourdeau, Easton Stowe, Camden Cordaro and Ernest Stowe and many nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his two brothers, Wilfred Gourdeau and Raymond Gourdeau and two sisters, Rita St. Pierre and Dianne Gourdeau.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MDS Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or to the Notre Dame Hospice, Development Office, Notre Dame Health Care Center, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 11 AM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, June 15, from 4 to 7 PM.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.