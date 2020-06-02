Robert N. Graney, Sr.
NORTHBOROUGH - Robert N. Graney, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020; he was 78 years old. Bob's beloved wife of 52 years, Charlene A. (Levandowski), passed away in 2019.
Bob was born in Dorchester, Mass, a son to the late Charles T. and Helen E. (Denoncourt) Graney and was a 1959 graduate of Coyle High School in Taunton. Following high school, Bob served in the U.S. Navy. A testament to his work ethic, Bob worked full time as an engineering technician while attending Northeastern University at night where he earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. For most of his career Bob worked in the defense contracting sector for several companies. Serving as a principal engineer he had designed and developed infra-red sensors and is credited with multiple patents. He also was a founding partner in G & R Engineering Co.
Bob and Charlene lived a short while in Quincy and Randolph before relocating to Northborough in 1971. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on various projects at home, weekend road trips and attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Bob looked forward to checking in with family and friends to see what he could assist them with; his kind and gentle ways will be missed by those lucky enough to have known him.
Bob is survived by his three children, Robert Graney, Jr. and his wife Sophie of Chelmsford, Kellie Doyle and her husband Brian of Littleton, and Melissa Graney of Berlin; five grandchildren whom he adored, Charlie and Georges Graney and Tommy, Aiden and Audrey Doyle. Bob is also survived by his brother, William Graney and his wife Rosemary of S. Dakota, his sister, Ann Hayes and her husband Michael of Nevada; several nieces and nephews; a brother, Charles Graney and a sister, Mary Blank preceded Bob in death.
A graveside committal service, with social distancing, will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 4, at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. When current gathering restrictions are lifted, a memorial Mass and celebration of Bob's life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. www.childrenshospital.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.