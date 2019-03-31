|
|
Robert W. Greene, 86
Worcester - Robert "Bob" William Greene, Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Hugh Greene and Mary Greene (nee Lynch). He grew up in Jamaica Plain, graduated from Bostin Latin School in 1950, and then graduated from Boston College in 1954 where he majored in French. He did a year of graduate studies in French at Boston College along with four summers of graduate studies at Middlebury College's French school. During this time, from 1956-1958, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He completed his last summer at Middlebury in 1958 and went to the University of Pennsylvania for his PhD in French studies. He taught French for nearly 40 years at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and the State University of New York at Albany.
Bob loved teaching, research, and scholarship and published books and numerous articles about French literature and poetry. He was incredibly intellectually curious and published articles and reviewed books on other subjects including the historical interdependence of class and ethnicity in America.
At the University of Pennsylvania, he met Judith (Judy) Kramer, the love of his life, and they married in Philadelphia in 1959. Over nearly 60 years of loving marriage and partnership they had many adventures and memorable times, from living and traveling to France frequently to raising two children who adored him.
Bob was a deeply decent, kind, and thoughtful person who never put himself first. Most important to him was his family, first and foremost his dear wife Judy. He loved being a husband, a father, a grandfather, a son, a sibling, a father-in-law, an uncle, a cousin, and a dear friend to many. He is survived by his wife Judy Greene; his daughter Rachel Baldino and son Sean Greene; his sister Nancy Souther, his brother Ed Greene, and his brother Jim Greene; his beloved grandchildren Justin Baldino, Emily Baldino, and Alexander Prosser-Greene; his son-in-law Michael Baldino and his daughter-in-law Sarah Prosser; his sister-in-law Marjorie Greene, his sister-in-law Darcy Greene, and his sister-in-law Chenda Kramer; and nine nieces and nephews – Catherine, Carolyn, Christina, Moira, Michael, Matthew, Tamsyn, Bruce, and Elspeth.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the .
Alfred Roy & sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019