Robert F Grenier Jr., 80
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Robert F Grenier Jr. formerly of Spencer, MA died while in hospice care in Florida after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert F Grenier Sr. and Marguerite F Grenier. He leaves his sister, Lorraine Grenier, his former wife, Louella Grenier, three children, Barry Grenier and his wife Laura, Beth Anne Grenier, Bryan Grenier Sr. and his wife Kelley, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a VP at Quaboag Rubber Co. and began a construction business with his family in the mid 80's. He enjoyed building golf courses and spending time with his family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at Notre Dame Mausoleum.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019