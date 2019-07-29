Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Griffin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Griffin Obituary
Robert Vincent Griffin, age 69

Brimfield - Robert Vincent Griffin, 69, formerly of Abington and Whitman, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his Brimfield home.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Judith Griffin (Bromley); his 3 children, Courtney Griffin, Shane Griffin, his wife Shauna, his daughter Madison of Brimfield, Robert Griffin Jr., his wife Nicola their 3 children Liam, Samantha and Brandan of Brookline; his sister Catherine Brogna of Whitman, brother Brian Griffin, his wife Susan and many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Abington, the son of Vincent and Catherine Griffin (Burns). He was a graduate of Abington High School and Boston College. He was retired from his position as the CFO of Optim in Sturbridge. He was a member of the Better Business Bureau in Sturbridge. He was also passionate about riding his Harley.

Memorial services will be held at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Visitation hours will be 10am –12, followed by a service at noon, followed by interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Abington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , PO Box 96280, Washington D.C. 20077-7491 or on line: www.arthritis.org/donate.

For further information, directions and on line guest book: www.quealyandson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now