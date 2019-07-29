|
Robert Vincent Griffin, age 69
Brimfield - Robert Vincent Griffin, 69, formerly of Abington and Whitman, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his Brimfield home.
He leaves his wife of 47 years, Judith Griffin (Bromley); his 3 children, Courtney Griffin, Shane Griffin, his wife Shauna, his daughter Madison of Brimfield, Robert Griffin Jr., his wife Nicola their 3 children Liam, Samantha and Brandan of Brookline; his sister Catherine Brogna of Whitman, brother Brian Griffin, his wife Susan and many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Abington, the son of Vincent and Catherine Griffin (Burns). He was a graduate of Abington High School and Boston College. He was retired from his position as the CFO of Optim in Sturbridge. He was a member of the Better Business Bureau in Sturbridge. He was also passionate about riding his Harley.
Memorial services will be held at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Visitation hours will be 10am –12, followed by a service at noon, followed by interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Abington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , PO Box 96280, Washington D.C. 20077-7491 or on line: www.arthritis.org/donate.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019