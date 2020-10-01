Robert Guertin

Robert E. Guertin, 80Millbury - Robert E. Guertin, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29th in his home, surrounded by his loving family.Bob leaves his wife of 54 years, Julia A. (Zalieckas) Guertin; a daughter, Michelle A. O'Leary and her husband, John of Millbury; a son, Daniel M. Guertin of Millbury; a daughter-in-law, Kim L. Guertin of Douglas; five grandchildren, Randy and Derek Guertin, Katherine, Thomas and Patrick O'Leary; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his oldest son, Timothy R. Guertin, and his parents, Elphege and Bertha (Laporte) Guertin.Robert was a graduate of Uxbridge High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division serving as a paratrooper and helicopter mechanic. Bob began his career at Pratt and Whitney, Hartford, CT, where he received his training as a welder. He later worked as a welder and maintenance mechanic at Bay State Abrasives, Westborough, MA, retiring after over 35 years of service.Bob's hobbies included fishing and gardening. He coached many of his children's sports teams. Bob was a crossword genius and enjoyed playing cards with his family late into the night.Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Philip's Cemetery in Grafton.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Metrowest Home Care & Hospice, checks payable to Amedisys Foundation, 200 Nickerson Road, Marlborough, MA 01752 to show their appreciation for the superior care provided to Bob during his time in home hospice. Please visit Bob's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with his family: