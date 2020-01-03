|
Robert S. Hall, 88
Millbury - Robert S. Hall, 88, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bob was a life-long resident of Millbury and is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Renee (Lachance) Hall; his children Michael and his wife Mary, Robert, Donna Wayman and her husband Donald, Joseph and his wife Nilmini, and John and his wife Donna; his grandchildren Jennifer Martin and her husband Matthew, Sarah Wayman, Amy Wayman, Justin Hall and Matthew Hall; and his two great-grandchildren Benjamin and Nicholas Martin. He was the son of the late Sigfrid and Ivey (Sutherland) Hall.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Charles F. Minney VFW Post 3329. He worked many years for A&P Grocery Stores and then for Bergeson's Restaurants. Bob was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for many years, devoting his volunteer energies at many levels of the organization including as Cubmaster for Pack 98 in West Millbury, and as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 98.
Bob enjoyed photography, jigsaw puzzles, camping, working in his yard, taking cruises, making new friends on the CB radio as "Channel Hopper", rooting for Boston's sports teams, and traveling to Disney World with his family. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew him lovingly as "Pa".
Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, Jan. 6th from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in funeral home. Burial will follow at West Millbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Catholic Restoration Fund which offers a range of support programs for cancer patients at the St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center. Donations can be sent to attention of Donna LaCerte-Blias at the St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Easton Place, Worcester, MA 01608. Please visit Bob's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020