Robert J. Hamilton, 86
Millbury - Robert Joseph Hamilton passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a period of declining health.
He leaves his children, Sandra Hamilton and Cynthia Hamilton, both of Millbury; Robert Hamilton Jr. and his wife Donna of Hardwick; and Amy Ferreira and her husband Bryan of Millbury. He is survived by eight grandchildren-- Kristy, Sarah, Michael, Abigail, Elizabeth, Lucas, Rachel, and Eva; and eight great-grandchildren-- Phoenix, Autumn, Ethan, Hunter, Cole, Benjamin, Colton, and Elise. He also leaves behind his sister Harriet Ducharme and her husband David of Millbury, and brother Thomas Hamilton of Maine, as well as long-time friend Kay O'Brien, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Marion (Braney) Hamilton and daughter Linda Hamilton.
Born in Worcester on March 19, 1934, a son of Thomas F. and Josephine V. (Koziara) Hamilton, Robert was a long-time resident of Millbury. He worked at and retired from Wyman-Gordon in Grafton, where he was a member of United Steelworkers Union Local 2285. He was also a member of St. Brigid Church in Millbury.
Nothing made Robert happier than spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him Peepa. Peepa loved and was proud of all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they, in turn, adored him immensely. He will be greatly missed.
Due to current gathering restrictions, all services were held in private. If you would like to make a donation in Robert's memory, the family would ask you to kindly send a donation in his name to: The Millbury Historical Society, P.O. Box 367, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Robert's tribute page, where a message of condolence can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020