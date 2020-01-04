|
|
Robert W. Hanna, Sr., 89
AUBURN - Robert W. "Bob" Hanna, Sr., 89, longtime Auburn resident, died peacefully on Thursday January 2, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. His devoted wife of fifty years, Joan M. (Campbell) Hanna, predeceased him in 2002.
Born to Irish immigrants Samuel J. and Blanche L. (Sullivan) Hanna, Bob was born and raised in Worcester. Educated in Worcester as well, Bob was a 1949 graduate of South High School. He worked as a Salesman for Refco Inc. for forty years, and was involved in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) since 1961.
Bob was a 32nd degree Mason, as a member of the Joel H. Prouty Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Auburn and a member of the Chester P. Tuttle American Legion Post 279, also in Auburn; He also served for fourteen years in the National Guard. He loved daily lunches at the Auburn Senior Center with his friends.
Bob is survived by his sons, Thomas M. Hanna and his wife Jean of Dudley and James C. Hanna of West Boylston; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; all of whom he loved so much. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Robert W. Hanna, Jr., who died in 2017.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by burial with his wife in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association. To leave a note of condolence for Bob's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020