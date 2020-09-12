Robert A. Harger, 86
SHREWSBURY/CHELMSFORD - Robert A. "Bob" Harger, 86, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Chelmsford and Tyngsborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Born in Saginaw, MI, Bob was one of four children born to the late Walter and Margaret (Pruetz) Harger. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Bob earned his degree in Electrical Engineering with honors from Michigan State University and completed his education at University of Pennsylvania, with a Master degree in Electrical Engineering. Bob worked at Raytheon in Bedford, MA for many years, retiring as Technical Director of the Patriot Missile Program.
He married the love of his life, Josephine "Fina" (Catanzaro), on August 13, 1955, after passing a note to her at a coffee shop 10 months earlier. They shared 65 years of love, hard work, many wonderful trips, and a life well lived with character and integrity.
Bob was a master craftsman, especially in woodworking – he designed and built dozens of custom pieces which are a wonderful reminder of the love he built into his family's lives. He was instrumental in the construction of the new Elks building in Chelmsford and was voted an Honorary Life member for his contributions. He was an avid reader and talented gardener. "Gig" will be remembered for his devotion to his beloved grandchildren, whom he cherished spending time with. Strawberry picking, cribbage games, Math team chaperone, beach trips, and many other activities were shared over the years.
Along with his beloved Fina, Bob is survived by: his daughters, Sharon L. (Harger) Ricciardi and her husband James M. Ricciardi, of Boylston, and Sandra L. Harger, of Concord, NH; his grandchildren, Gena Ricciardi and her wife, Bailey Andrews, James Ricciardi and his partner, Tori Fratantonio, and Lauren Ricciardi and her fiancé, Aaron Blanchard; and his brother, Bruce Harger and his wife Linda of Georgia. Along with his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley (Harger) Massman and Richard Harger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 am at Pine Grove Cemetery, Scar Hill Road, Boylston, MA. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be taken.