|
|
Robert F. Harris, 71
LEICESTER - Robert F. Harris, 71, of Woodland Road in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester died Friday, January 10 in St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.
He leaves two brothers; James F. Harris and his wife Mary of Grafton and Glen D. Harris and his wife Heather-Lyn of Cherry Valley, a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Donna Harris.
Robert was born in Worcester, son of James F. and Helen (Koslowsky) Harris. He graduated from Leicester High School. He worked at Stop N Shop for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the Cherry Valley American Legion with his friends. The family would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers at Parson Hill and the Meadows of Leicester for the exceptional care they gave Robert.
At Robert's request funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020