Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
TURGEON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Millbury
56 Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hart


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hart Obituary
Robert P. Hart, 79

Dudley - Robert P. Hart, 79, died in his home in Dudley on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after an illness.

He leaves two brothers: David T. Hart of Spencer and Donald F. Hart of Atlantic, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence N. and Eva M. (Comtois) Hart; a brother, Clarence J. Hart of Leicester; and a sister, Doris T. Grout of Spencer.

He was born in Worcester on September 28, 1940, and lived in Millbury and Waltham before moving to Dudley in 1989.

Mr. Hart's funeral service will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, December 12, in Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Millbury. Burial in Central Cemetery, Millbury, will follow the service. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of TURGEON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Millbury
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -