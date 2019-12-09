|
Robert P. Hart, 79
Dudley - Robert P. Hart, 79, died in his home in Dudley on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after an illness.
He leaves two brothers: David T. Hart of Spencer and Donald F. Hart of Atlantic, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence N. and Eva M. (Comtois) Hart; a brother, Clarence J. Hart of Leicester; and a sister, Doris T. Grout of Spencer.
He was born in Worcester on September 28, 1940, and lived in Millbury and Waltham before moving to Dudley in 1989.
Mr. Hart's funeral service will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, December 12, in Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Millbury. Burial in Central Cemetery, Millbury, will follow the service. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019