Robert Harwood Jr.
1924 - 2020
Robert B. Harwood, Jr.

Rye, NH - HARWOOD, Robert B., Jr. Of Rye, N.H., died on October 3, 2020, at age 95. Born in Grafton on November 3, 1924. Resident of Medfield from 1965 until 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Lois Kierstead Harwood, and his parents, Robert B. Harwood and Ruth van Zylstra Harwood, of Worcester. Also survived by his daughter, Gail Sanders, and her husband, James, of Portsmouth, N.H.; his son Craig and his partner, Diane Pokomo, of Medfield; and his son Brent and his wife, Sally, of Westborough. Also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Sanders and his partner, Alex Avery, of Portsmouth, N.H.; Jeffrey Sanders and his partner, Alex McClung, of Kittery, Maine; Zachary Harwood and his wife, Katie, of South Boston; Tyler Harwood and his fiancée, Carly Grayson, of South Boston; and Olivia Harwood, of Westborough; his great granddaughter, Kendall Sanders, of Portsmouth, N.H.; his cousin, John Harwood, of Worcester; and his first cousin once removed, William Harwood, and his wife, Carol, of Charlton. Attended high school in Worcester and graduated in 1958 from Northeastern University. Served in the Navy during World War II aboard the destroyer escort U.S.S. Scott. Worked his entire career in sales for New England Telephone/Nynex/Verizon and AT&T. Gardening buff, car enthusiast, and collector of New England country antiques. Member of Siloam Masonic Lodge, Westborough. Warm thanks to Webster at Rye for providing excellent care in the last two and a half years of his life. Burial at Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield, on October 22, 2020 following a private graveside service.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Burial
Brookfield Cemetery
