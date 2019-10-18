|
Robert J. Heman, Jr., 92
Spencer - Robert J. Heman, Jr., 92 of Spencer, formerly of 143 Lovell Street, Worcester died Monday, October 14th at home. His wife of 52 years, Constance A. "Connie" (Bodwell) Heman died in 2007. He leaves two daughters, Roberta Fisher of Herndon, VA and Dawn Milewski and her husband, William with whom he lived; a son, Kevin J. Heman and his wife, Maryanne of Princeton; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude (Heman) Howell.
He was born in Graniteville, MA the son of Robert J. Heman, Sr., and Ethyl (Pentz) Heman. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II. Robert owned Acme Blue Print Company for over 20 years, retiring in 2009. Robert was a longtime member of the Worcester Elks Lodge 243, where he held many positions including Past Exalted Ruler and Past District Deputy. On the state level some of his positions include MA State Secretary and State President of the MA Elks Association. On the National Level he held the office of Grand Lodge Committee and Grand Lodge Inner Guard. He was also a member of the , American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.
Over the years he held many positions within the City of Worcester including the Board of Trustees Worcester Public Library, Worcester Beautification Committee and Target Worcester to mention a few.
His funeral is Saturday, October 26th with a service at 10:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, October 25th from 5:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home with the Elks funeral Ritual at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019