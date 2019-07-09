|
Robert G. Hendrickson Sr., 88
Rutland - Robert G. Hendrickson, Sr. age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Bob was born in Worcester, the son of J. H. Irving and Winifred S. (Harmon) Hendrickson. He grew up in Worcester before settling down and raising a family in Holden where he lived for many years before moving to Rutland ten years ago.
Bob leaves his wife of 66 years, Nancy M. (Rosenlund) Hendrickson; his three children, Robin Johns and her husband, Rob; Robert G. Hendrickson, Jr. and his girlfriend Liz Monahan and Tina Allaire and her husband, Jon, all of Rutland; his son-in-law, Gary Christenson of Pinehurst, N.C.; thirteen grandchildren, Jason Johns, Giles Christenson, David Christenson, Joshua Johns, Heather Trudeau, Lyndsay Wornham, Paige Hendrickson, Lily Christenson, Iree Christenson, Callie Christenson, Jackson Allaire, Brayden Allaire and Logan Allaire; six great-grandchildren Dillan, Hailey, Sierra, Savannah, Brynn and Penny and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Bonnie J. Christenson and his granddaughter, Keysha T. Christenson.
After graduating from Commerce High School, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He proudly served his country as a corporal during the Korean Conflict until being honorably discharge in 1954. He went to work at Raytheon Company in Sudbury and retired in 1992 as a project engineer after 35 years. Bob was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden, the Boylston Masonic Lodge in West Boylston and the Matthew John Whittall Masonic Lodge in Shrewsbury. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Aleppo Temple Shrine in Wilmington and the Worcester County Shrine Club. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed Genealogy. But the most important things in his life were his family and his faith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Bob's funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104-2396. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019