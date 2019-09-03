|
Robert T. Hill, 88
Worcester - Robert T. Hill, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. His wife of 60 years, Helen L. (Levin) Hill predeceased him in December. He leaves a son Jonathan Hill in Colorado; 2 daughters- Kristina Hill in California and Ingrid Hill in Worcester; 5 grandchildren- Joshua, Samantha, Zachary, Nicholas, and Rhetta; a brother-in-law Ingmar Levin; a sister-in-law Edith Levin; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Irvington, NJ, son of the late Robert and Florence (Thomas) Hill. He attended Worcester State Teachers' College on the GI Bill, graduating with a Master's Degree in Education. He worked for many years as the Principal of several Worcester Elementary Schools, including May Street and Wawecus Road Schools before retiring in 1992. Bob particularly enjoyed taking time to read to the Kindergarten children. He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Army as an anti-aircraft operator at Fort Dix at the end of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees, receiving the Opus Dei award from the Lutheran Synod for exceptional dedication. Bob was a talented self-taught musician. He enjoyed playing the piano (black keys only), and being a goodwill ambassador at Tatnuck Park, where he spent his final years. Bob was also a caring advocate for children with disabilities. He loved sports, rooting for the Yankees, the New York Giants, and his grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster St. Worcester. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Lutheran Services in America (202-499-5822) or to the Tatnuck Park Caregivers Fund, 340 May Street, Worcester, MA 01602, in honor of all the staff and residents that made Bob and Helen's final years so wonderful. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019