Robert Hill
1954 - 2020
Robert A. Hill, 66

Worcester - Robert A. Hill, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Robert was born in Worcester, the son of Albert and Hester (Hyatt) Hill and graduated from Burncoat High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He worked in the banking industry for many years most recently with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Worcester. He loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many parts of the world in his lifetime.

He leaves his sister, Norma Spongberg of Worcester; his nephew, Paul Spongberg and his wife, Patti of Jefferson; and his aunts and cousins.

Funeral services for Robert are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Why Me, Sherry House Inc., 1152 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
