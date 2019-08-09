Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Robert Hodgerney


1938 - 2019
Robert Hodgerney Obituary
Robert R. Hodgerney, 80

Worcester - Robert R. Hodgerney, 80, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Worcester on November 13, 1938 a son of the late Edward B. and Mabel Mae (Kenneway) Hodgerney. He was raised in Worcester, attended local schools and graduated from South High School. Robert loved photography and was always the photographer at family gatherings.

He leaves behind a brother, Edward B. Hodgerney, Jr., of Florida and a sister, Mabel E. Cormier of Spencer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald R. Hodgerney.

Funeral services will be held privately and are under the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
