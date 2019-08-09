|
Robert R. Hodgerney, 80
Worcester - Robert R. Hodgerney, 80, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Worcester on November 13, 1938 a son of the late Edward B. and Mabel Mae (Kenneway) Hodgerney. He was raised in Worcester, attended local schools and graduated from South High School. Robert loved photography and was always the photographer at family gatherings.
He leaves behind a brother, Edward B. Hodgerney, Jr., of Florida and a sister, Mabel E. Cormier of Spencer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald R. Hodgerney.
Funeral services will be held privately and are under the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019