Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Holden


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Holden Obituary
Robert A. Holden, 77

Clinton - Robert A. "Bob" Holden, 77, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Debra M. Holden, the love of his life; four children: Robert Holden, Jr., Tina Smith & husband Joseph, Christopher Holden, and Andrew Holden; his siblings: William Holden, Elaine MacKay, Eileen Stewart, June Fopiano, and James Holden; his adoring grandchildren, including: Chloe, Michelle, Lynsi, and Jacob; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.

Bob was born in Winthrop and was a graduate of Everett Vocational High School. A Master Carpenter by trade, he worked as a Logistics Director for Macy's Department Stores and several nationwide retail store brands. Bob was a fun-loving, kind-hearted soul who made friends wherever his daily journey brought him. He was happiest in the company of his wife Debra and their family and will be forever missed and remembered lovingly. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert A. Holden to: Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Funeral arrangements will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -