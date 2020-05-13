|
Robert A. Holden, 77
Clinton - Robert A. "Bob" Holden, 77, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Debra M. Holden, the love of his life; four children: Robert Holden, Jr., Tina Smith & husband Joseph, Christopher Holden, and Andrew Holden; his siblings: William Holden, Elaine MacKay, Eileen Stewart, June Fopiano, and James Holden; his adoring grandchildren, including: Chloe, Michelle, Lynsi, and Jacob; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.
Bob was born in Winthrop and was a graduate of Everett Vocational High School. A Master Carpenter by trade, he worked as a Logistics Director for Macy's Department Stores and several nationwide retail store brands. Bob was a fun-loving, kind-hearted soul who made friends wherever his daily journey brought him. He was happiest in the company of his wife Debra and their family and will be forever missed and remembered lovingly. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert A. Holden to: Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Funeral arrangements will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020