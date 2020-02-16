|
|
Robert S. Holloway, III
North Grafton - Dr. Robert S. Holloway III died peacefully at his home in North Grafton, MA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his only child, Matthew R. Holloway of New York, NY and his loving partner, Sharon Collins Jones by his side. He leaves behind his three siblings, Marie O'Neil of Somerset, NJ, Francis J. Holloway of Shrewsbury and Paul M. Holloway and his wife, Margaret of Worcester. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Curran) Holloway and Robert S. Holloway II.
Bob was a lifelong Worcester resident and grew up in a three-decker apartment on Vernon Hill. He attended North Adams State University and Assumption College for his undergraduate degree. He also earned a master's degree at Assumption College, and went on to receive a doctoral degree in psychology from Boston College. He worked as a clinical psychologist for the Worcester Department of Education and had a private practice at 25 Burncoat Street, where he offered counseling and created the Cognitive Assessment Center through which he performed various forms of psychological testing for learning and cognitive disabilities.
Being passionate about learning and his areas of interest in philosophy and psychology, he could be found reading and pondering various texts or taking courses. His home was full of books. Bob loved the beaches of New England, especially those of York and Ogunquit, ME. He also cherished his trips to Tanglewood to spend time on the lawn picnicking and listening to the Boston Symphony. As a lover of food, he became a connoisseur of French onion soup and New England Clam Chowder, giving advice to others on where to get the best. His television watching consisted of all things sports, especially college football.
Bob was most known by his friends and family and for his intelligence, humility and unparalleled generosity. He faced his cancer diagnosis with bravery; and though he experienced great suffering at the end of his life, he remained a loving and kind man. He will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Bob with his family on Wednesday, February 19th from 4-7 p.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the () 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020