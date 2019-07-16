|
|
Robert A. Hood
DOUGLAS - Robert A. Hood of Douglas died in Worcester on July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family after a traumatic illness and lengthy hospital stay. He was 30 years old.
Robert was born in Windsor, England. He moved to the United States with his family in 2000. He became a U.S. Citizen in 2011. He had so much wonderful energy, loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face. His favorite pastimes included eating apples & ice cream, going apple picking, holding his books, watching cricket and his favorite shows. He was an amazing young man who touched many lives & everyone who knew him loved him! He and his fabulous smile will be greatly missed!!
He is survived by his father and step-mom, Andy & Renee Hood of Douglas; his mother, Dawn Hood (Kenny Westling) of North Oxford; his sister Kerrie Sutherland (Earl Sutherland) of Blackstone, two grandparents, two nieces and many other aunts, uncles and cousins both locally and overseas.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, care providers and staff at UMass Memorial Medical Center's University Campus for everything they did for Robert!
Final arrangements will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019